Sergeant Aqil Farooq, who went to Ryburn Valley High School, was named in the King’s Honours List.

He joined the police in 1999 after studying law at Leeds Metropolitan University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He initially worked in Gloucester before joining Avon and Somerset’s force.

Sgt Aqil Farooq has been awarded an MBE

He said: “I am really honoured and humbled to have been nominated by so many people and organisations.

"I have dedicated my MBE to my parents who both passed on shortly after we left Halifax when I joined the service.

"Their support and encouragement helped me follow my childhood ambition and I would never have been in this place without their love and understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avon and Somerset Police said the force is proud of Sgt Farooq’s achievements.

“For 20 years, Sgt Farooq has carried out invaluable work supporting and guiding the constabulary as we seek to build confidence in policing and ensure that our workforce reflects the diverse communities that we serve.

"He’s also been a member, general secretary, deputy chair and was most recently, chair of the Avon and Somerset Black Police Association – and all alongside his day job as an operational police officer.

"His work has helped to deliver a 25 per cent increase in the number of police officers and staff recruited from underrepresented communities since 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He also had a key role in setting up the very first faith advisory group in the UK.