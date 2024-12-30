Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two West Yorkshire foster carers, Gareth Southgate, Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire and Stephen Fry are among those starting 2025 with an honour from the King.

The King’s New Year Honours List 2025, published today by the Cabinet Office, aims to recognise people for their outstanding contributions, particularly community champions and selfless giving.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate, who lives in Harrogate, and Stephen Fry have been awarded knighthoods.

Halifax’s Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft and actress Sarah Lancashire, who played Sgt Catherine Cawood in Sally Wainwright’s hit drama Happy Valley – which was filmed in Calderdale – have been awarded CBEs.

There are OBEs for Wakefield’s Susan Dawson - commercial director for Schools, Commercial and Operations at the Department for Education; and Wakefield’s Kathryn Smith - chief executive for the Social Care Institute for Excellence.

And there are MBEs for two foster carers from Knottingley – Barbara and Robert Colombo; as well as Wakefield’s Dr Kerrie Davies - lately lead scientific advisor for the technologies validation group at the UK Health Security Agency; Halifax’s James Garrett - lately chair of the Northern Ireland Policing Board; Elaine James – from Elland who is head of service at learning disabilities and preparation for adulthood for Bradford Metropolitan District Council; and Cleckheaton’s Susan Rumbold - a foster carer and chief officer of partnership development and business support at Leeds City Council.

There is also a British Empire Medal for Jane Robinson, from Pontefract, for services to charity and the community in West Yorkshire.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Each and every day, ordinary people go out and do extraordinary things for their communities.

“They represent the very best of the UK and that core value of service which I put at the centre of everything this government does.

“The New Year Honours List celebrates more of these unsung heroes, and I thank them for their incredible contribution.”

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved something amazing that you think is worthy of recognition, you can nominate them at online by visiting the King’s Honours List website at https://www.gov.uk/honours.