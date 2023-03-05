Labour Party: Service for Halifax MP Alice Mahon could see Jeremy Corbyn and other high profile politicians in Halifax tomorrow
The remembrance service for a woman who spent 18 years fighting for Halifax as its MP takes place tomorrow (Monday).
Hundreds of people are expected at Halifax Minster for the celebration of the life of Alice Mahon, who died on Christmas Day.
The Labour MP represented the Halifax constituency for almost two decades and was well-liked and respected by people across Calderdale and beyond.
Those who have paid tribute to Mrs Mahon have included Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer and former leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Mr Corbyn has described her as a “brilliant and loyal friend”, and could be among those attending the service tomorrow afternoon.
Halifax MP Holly Lynch and many other dignitaries are expected to be there.
The service is open to all and takes place between 2pm and 3pm tomorrow.
A humanist cremation at the Park Wood Crematorium, in Elland, will take place on the same day.
The family has asked that, in place of flowers, donations be sent to the Yorkshire and Humberside Asbestos Support Group (SARAG), whose details can be found at https://saragasbestossupport.org/