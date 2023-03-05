Hundreds of people are expected at Halifax Minster for the celebration of the life of Alice Mahon, who died on Christmas Day.

The Labour MP represented the Halifax constituency for almost two decades and was well-liked and respected by people across Calderdale and beyond.

Those who have paid tribute to Mrs Mahon have included Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer and former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Alice Mahon with school children

Mr Corbyn has described her as a “brilliant and loyal friend”, and could be among those attending the service tomorrow afternoon.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch and many other dignitaries are expected to be there.

The service is open to all and takes place between 2pm and 3pm tomorrow.

A humanist cremation at the Park Wood Crematorium, in Elland, will take place on the same day.