Landmark project launched to boost wildlife recovery and public access to nature in the Calder Valley

A new nature project to restore and enhance 30,000 hectares of upland peat landscapes in the South Pennines aims to help communities at risk of flooding in the Calder Valley.
By Dominic Brown
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Natural flood management techniques will form intertwining mosaics of wetland habitats, and green corridors will also be created, linking upland sites to the urban environment and industrial heartlands, allowing wildlife to move freely.

The project, which was launched on Thursday (July 20) by Natural England and the government, will work closely with community groups to connect residents with nature on their doorstep.

It aims to help manage flooding and wildfire risks, improve carbon stores and build diverse habitats for wildlife.

The project has been launched to boost wildlife recovery and public access to nature in the Calder ValleyThe project has been launched to boost wildlife recovery and public access to nature in the Calder Valley
Paul Duncan, Natural England area manager, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching the Bradford and South Pennines Nature Recovery project.

"We are working with partners to create a shared vision for nature recovery across the iconic upland, rural and urban landscapes of West Yorkshire.

“We want to restore and enhance the condition of these well-loved areas for both people and nature, whilst taking nature into the heart of the city.”

Environment Minister Trudy Harrison said: “We want to create accessible, nature-rich places closer to where people live, and encourage communities to learn more about the wild landscapes on their doorsteps so they can play their part in helping to protect them.

“These partnerships will restore the natural world, from cities to the sea, and will deliver on our targets set out in the Environmental Improvement Plan to create a lasting legacy for people and nature.”

