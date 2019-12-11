Last call for Piece Hall Trust's Christmas campaign for Calderdale Lighthouse

This Saturday is the last day you can drop off donations.

The Piece Hall Trust is asking for businesses and individuals to donate Christmas gifts to Calderdale Lighthouse, who will distribute them to local people in need.

The Caravan Guard team at the Piece Hall.

Donations can be dropped off at the Piece Hall Welcome Centre until midday on Saturday December 14.

The Halifax charity offers support to vulnerable and disadvantaged families in Calderdale, providing essential items such as clothes, toys and nappies.

Co-founder Diane Barker is "overwhelmed" by the generosity of the campaign, and says that it has meant that "they can provide gifts for all of their referrals".

"The difference it makes to families is huge.The families that are receiving the gifts wouldn't have any to open on Christmas without it. All referrals come from agencies that we work with throughout the year. These families have nothing, they come to us for the little one's school shoes and winter coats.

"Hundreds of families in Calderdale can now have a normal, lovely Christmas. The kids will have a decent sack of presents to open with new pyjamas, toys, books, crayons and selection boxes," she said.

Unwanted presents in good condition can be given a new lease of life as donations.

"We get a lot of lovely stuff from Mothers Day and after Christmas, if there's anything you're not going to use or don't like, this is a great way to give them a new home."

Ms Barker says that teenagers from struggling families can sometimes be forgotten about at Christmas.

"Although they're older and understand things a bit more, teenagers still deserves to have a nice Christmas and have something to open. Toiletry and bath sets are good options," says Ms Barker.

Leisure insurance specialists Caravan Guard were one of the businesses that partook in the Piece Hall Trust's campaign. They donated £500 worth of toys, books, pyjamas and toiletries, as well as an additional £500 cash donation.

The local firm are donating £1000 every day for 25 days in December as part of their "Charity-mas" campaign. The company are giving to more than 30 charities, both local and national.

Associate director of Caravan Guard Laura Wilby said:“All charities or causes have been chosen by staff, with some having important personal connections, or they might have helped them or close family or friends through difficult times.

“Calderdale Lighthouse was a popular choice with our staff for the amazing work they do to support families in need. We were delighted to be able to buy £500 worth of toys, books, pyjamas and toiletries so families don’t go without this Christmas. And we hope a further £500 will help support their valuable work in 2020.”

Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance Thompson DL added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have already given so generously to this worthy campaign.

"Donations have come in from Halifax businesses, Calderdale Council and local people as well as from members, tenants and staff at the Piece Hall. If anyone is still keen to get involved, there is still time for donations to be dropped off at the Welcome Centre.”

Donations will be accepted at The Piece Hall Welcome Centre until 12midday on Saturday December 14.