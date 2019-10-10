Last chance for you to be part of our top awards night celebrating Calderdale's businesses

Now is the last chance for you to be part of our top awards night celebrating businesses across Calderdale.

Now in their 11th year, the Halifax Courier is proud to be staging the 2019 Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards.

These prestigious awards recognise and reward a cross section of businesses and the vital role they play in the economic success of the region.

You can enter yourselves or nominate a business or business person who deserves recognition.

It’s free to enter and a great platform to highlight your business at what has become the best night of the Calderdale business calendar.

We are inviting entries from companies with a great story to share at a glitzy black tie event and ceremony being held at The Arches, Dean Clough, Halifax, on Thursday, 14 November.

To enter your business is any categories please visit our website www.calderdalebusinessawards.co.uk.

The closing date for entries is today Thursday October 10.

The categories are:

* SME Business of the Year

* Large Business of the Year

* New Business of the Year

* International Business of the Year

* Leisure/Retail Business of the Year

*Sustainable Business Award

* Digital/Technology Development Award

* Employer of the Year Company

* Company CSR Initiative of the Year

* Apprentice of the Year

* Entrepreneur of the Year

* Overall Business of the Year