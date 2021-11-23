Last chance for young people from Calderdale to apply to 'Beyond Brontës'

Beyond Brontës graduate Anna Kolacz from Sowerby Bridge (right)

Screen Yorkshire is looking for young people from Calderdale (aged 18 - 30) with a passion for film and TV to apply to its successful Beyond Brontës training programme, supported with funding from the Mayor of West Yorkshire’s creative new deal.

Applications close this Friday, 26 November.

The highly accessible training initiative launched in 2019, with the aim of breaking down barriers and opening doors to film and TV jobs for young people from under-represented groups in the screen industries. Beyond Brontës a free and part-time training package - has provided life changing career opportunities for trainees, with almost three-quarters finding work in the creative industries as a direct result of the scheme.

Beyond Brontës graduate Anna Kolacz from Sowerby Bridge said: "Beyond Brontës kick started my career - I struggled after university to put everything I’d learned together to get a job but Beyond Brontës helped me do that. I had fantastic networking opportunities and gained an industry mentor, who has been fantastic. I have also improved my skill set, knowledge of the industry and my grown my confidence, all thanks to Beyond Brontës."

The Mayor of West Yorkshire has pledged support to extend the successful programme after funding came to an end this year. Relaunching as Beyond Brontës: The Mayor's Screen Diversity Programme, the scheme is built around the needs of the individual, with a focus on training young people from under-represented groups in West Yorkshire and coaching them to find work across a range of job roles in film & TV.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “I'm incredibly proud of our thriving screen industries, but it can be unfairly challenging for young people to break into film and TV, with many assuming careers in the industry are out of their reach.’’

‘’Through Beyond Brontës, Screen Yorkshire has provided more than a hundred young people with the opportunity to find paid work in the industry on major productions like ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘Bridgerton’. Funding through my creative new deal will ensure that this ground-breaking initiative can continue its great work, giving fresh, diverse and upcoming talent in West Yorkshire the best chance of a rewarding career in the film and TV industries.”

Glyn Middleton, Head of Skills & Industry Engagement at Screen Yorkshire says: "I'm delighted that we can continue the amazing success story of Beyond Brontës with the support of the Mayor. It's an ambitious and pioneering diversity programme, which is helping to change the face of the TV and Film industries in Yorkshire and to enhance our reputation as the best place to produce outstanding productions in the UK".

Beyond Brontës prepares young people for a wide range of jobs in film and TV, from roles at broadcasters and independent production companies – such as research, story-telling, development and editing – to on-set crew, working in departments like costume, set building, hair and make-up or lighting.

Previous Beyond Brontës trainees have gone on to work on high-profile TV productions including Mission Impossible 7, Bridgerton, Alma’s Not Normal, The Witcher, Gentleman Jack, The Syndicate, Anne Boleyn, Coronation Street, Ackley Bridge, Channel 4’s Dispatches and First Dates.

Mahirah Chowdhury, Beyond Brontës graduate says: “I know this sounds scripted but it's true. The opportunity to be a part of Beyond Brontës came at the perfect time and I am so lucky to be a graduate. The knowledge and opportunities provided were something that I cherish dearly. The team is really nice and supportive and the 2022 cohort will be lucky to have them.”

Participants receive a bespoke package of training and support to help them to prepare for a career that is suited to their personal interests and strengths. Running across five months, the course is tailored to the needs of the individual, with modules including industry masterclasses, CV and interview workshops, mentorships, and one-to-one support. Internships and work experience placements are also arranged wherever feasible.

Screen Yorkshire is now inviting applications from young people (aged 18 - 30) from West Yorkshire from the following groups that are currently under-represented in film & TV: individuals of Black, Asian or other minority ethnic backgrounds, individuals who have disability status or identify as LGBTQ+, and those who may have been prevented from accessing training and work experience due to socio-economic challenges.

Young people who are interested in applying should be able to demonstrate a passion and commitment for working in the film and TV industry, but they don’t need any work experience or particular qualifications to apply. The course is open to individuals aged 18 to 30 from West Yorkshire - which includes Bradford, Leeds, Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield. It is free to participate in and the course structure is designed as part-time to allow flexibility around other commitments.

Screen Yorkshire has been supported by the BFI’s National Cluster Growth Fund using National Lottery funding to support the development and growth of the Yorkshire screen sector.

The deadline for applying to Beyond Brontës applications is noon, Friday 26 November, with the part time training programme running from January 3- May 22 2022.