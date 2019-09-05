Last post for Todmorden Delivery Office

Royal Mail says no jobs will be lost after the relocation of Todmorden Delivery Office to Rochdale this week.

Customers living in the OL14 postcode area will be able to collect items from there which could not be delivered first time from Todmorden Post Office, which will be open longer than the current customer service point.

Royal Mail said: “This follows discussions with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and our people in Todmorden.

“There will be no impact on deliveries to our customers in Todmorden, with the same postmen or women delivering the mail.

“There will be no job losses as a result of this move.

“Customers will be able to collect items which could not be delivered first time from Todmorden Post Office, 7 Brook Street, Todmorden OL14 5AJ. This will be open longer than the current Customer Service Point.

“Detailed planning is now underway to ensure a smooth transition for our operation and our people so that the high level of service we provide to our customers in Todmorden is maintained.

“The move is part of Royal Mail’s ongoing transformation of its business to increase the efficiency of its operation whilst providing sites for our people which can accommodate the modern postbag.

“This comprises more and larger parcels as customers increasingly shop online, and fewer letters due to the huge growth in electronic communications.”

Todmorden Delivery Office is located on Rise Lane, Todmorden, and serves around 8,000 homes. It currently employs 22 staff.