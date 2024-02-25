Latest on progress of host of projects for north Halifax including Mixenden Hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With talks also ongoing about the future of an activity centre, and work being done at the Ash Green sites and Sunnybank, lots is going on in Mixenden, say senior councillors.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, was asked when projects would be completed.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the questions-to-cabinet from the public section of a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, resident Shane Taylor said it was great to see investment and improvements being made to Mixenden such as the hub and for play areas like Sunnybank.

Councillor Jenny Lynn gave an update on the north Halifax projects

But he wanted to know: “When are those projects due to be completed, and what are the plans for the use of Mixenden Activity Centre, and linking their operations with the fantastic work that the headteacher and staff do at Ash Green Primary School?”

Coun Lynn said construction of the hub continued apace and the next step was some internal finishes and electrical secondary installations.

This involved close working with National Powergrid but a date had not yet been set for the latter to take place, she said.

Coun Lynn (Lab, Park) said the delivery team and contractor were working on solutions to keep the impact on opening day for the hub to a minimum.

Mixenden Community Hub artist's impression

When the new library opens in the hub, it will include community space, books, digital resources and access to free internet and wi-fi.

Ash Green School was consulted on all developments going on in Mixenden, with the park at Sunnybank set to open at the end of this summer, she added.

And Coun Lynn said she had just attended a meeting discussing Mixenden Activity Centre.

“Options are currently being explored for the future of Mixenden Activity Centre and we are talking with local groups and organisations on how best to achieve this,” she said.

The centre was closed three years ago, but has seen some limited use in the time since including housing a temporary library and some summer activities.