Latest workshop with the Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Art Society saw a variety of interpretations

There was a variety of interpretations when Jane Austen held a demo/workshop at the Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Art Society at The Rest Centre, in Brighouse.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
The subject of a Mediterranean door proved challenging, owing to the dappled sunlight and structure of the ‘old’ door and its surroundings.
The group meets every Tuesday, 7pm to 9pm for the regular workshops.
The group covers a variety of mediums and welcome all members from beginners to experienced artists.
For more information visit www.handlas.co.uk