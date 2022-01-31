Launch of Halifax Fairtrade honour in memory of inspiring local champion

Kay Holmes (far left) with Calderdale Councillor Adam Wilkinson, MP Holly Lynch and the then Mayor of Calderdale Ferman Ali and his wife at a Fairtrade Halifax event in 2016.

Ahead of this year’s Fairtrade Fortnight celebrations, from February 21 until March 6, Halifax's Fairtrade Town group are launching the Kay Holmes Fairtrade Champion Award - and are asking people to suggest worthy nominations.

Kay Holmes, alongside her husband Clive, was instrumental in setting up the Fairtrade Halifax group and without their years of dedication to the cause, Halifax would not have become a Fairtrade town.

Kay passed away in 2020 and the group says it wants to launch this award in her honour to celebrate those who go above and beyond in promoting fairly traded goods.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That could include encouraging others to shop Fairtrade, introducing Fairtrade into the workplace or school, or promoting fairly traded goods to friends and family.

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch is both the Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Fairtrade in Parliament and worked with Kay, Clive and others to set up the Fairtrade steering group for Halifax.

"Kay was an inspiration and so this award is about celebrating her legacy by recognising the spirit of her work in the contributions of others," she said.

"We are asking people to nominate their friends, family or colleagues who have do something special to promote Fairtrade in their work places, schools, places of worship or communities.”

Nominations must be sent via post or by email, explaining why this person is deserving of this award and their details.

Post submissions can be sent to the Elsie Whitely Centre, Hopwood Lane, Halifax HX1 5ER. Email submissions can be sent to [email protected]

Submissions will close on February 21 at noon.