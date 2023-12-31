I’d like to wish everyone across Calderdale a very happy New Year.

As we look towards the start of 2024, we tend to reflect on the past 12 months, what we’ve achieved and what our resolutions may be for the next year.

In 2023, I had the honour of becoming Leader of the Council, and its’s been a real pleasure representing the borough at a local, regional and national level.

The year has brought many highlights and also many challenges. It’s been a year where we’ve seen some of our transformation projects take a real step forward, with work progressing on schemes which will improve how we travel in and around the borough and wider regeneration work supporting our priority for thriving towns.

Jane Scullion

Although we’ve been lucky enough to attract significant external funding to support this extensive regeneration work, Council budgets continue to be stretched, meaning further difficult decisions will need to be made as we set our budget in early 2024.

We also understand the challenges many of our residents are facing, particularly as we continue to experience the impacts of the cost of living crisis.

Despite these challenges, it’s important to remain positive about the year ahead. 2024 is a very special year for Calderdale. It will be 50 years since our distinctive borough was formed and will see the culmination of our Vision 2024 work.

To mark this momentous occasion, we will be hosting a Year of Culture to inspire, entertain, and showcase Calderdale by bringing people together through arts, heritage, sports, and culture in all its forms.