Leading Halifax children’s charity offers special mobile service to youngsters

The service, called ParentShield is the only mobile phone network built that helps to promote and build independence to children and the vulnerable, whilst at the same time providing security and control to parents and carers.

Charity founder, Simon Widdop said “The service doesn’t need any special software or need the mobile phone locking down and will work with any unlocked feature phone or smart phone.

"A smart-online portal gives parents and carers total control with a range of features that can adapt and change and your child gets older or if the needs of the user changes.”

Yorkshire Children’s Trust have partnered up with Engine Mobile Ltd

“As a charity we put the safety and protection of children first and we are aware that the average age of a child getting a mobile phone is dropping, the ParentShield service gives parents peace of mind that a mobile can be used more safely”.

From less than £10 a month the service provides a range of advanced features such as call and text recording, unique management of data, iMessage and WhatsApp, special time-controlled actions as well uniquely roaming on three of the UK mobile networks, Vodafone, O2 and 3 to help prevent signal dropouts.

For younger children with their first mobile phone, or the vulnerable the service also has the option of an ultra-secure mode so only numbers in a ‘whitelist’ can be texted or called and can text and call them.

For their protection and safety, each plan also includes two ‘Home Numbers’ which can be landline or mobiles and can always be called and messaged, even when their allowances have all be used up.