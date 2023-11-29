Led Zeppelin: Rock legend spotted in Halifax enjoying a stay at historic hotel
Robert Plant, the frontman of Led Zeppelin, was seen in the town last week.
He was staying at historic hotel and restaurant Holdsworth House in Holmfield, who posted: “We really do get the coolest guests.
“Last week we had an absolute legend staying for a couple of nights, Mr Robert Plant!”
The rock legend is thought to have been staying in Halifax while he was in Yorkshire for a show at St George’s Hall in Bradford.
And he is not the first celebrity to stay at the popular hotel.
It has also hosted The Beatles, Ewan McGregor and Happy Valley’s James Norton.
The hotel is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.
It was also recently named Yorkshire’s best wedding venue