Lee Mount Care Home celebrating Eve's 102nd birthday with challenge in aid of Overgate Hospice

Eve at Shroggs Park

Eve Brady is turning 102 on Tuesday, May 24 and residents and staff are celebrating the occasion by setting a challenge of completing 1,020 laps around Shroggs Park.

The challenge is a team effort and is taking place across nine weeks.

In celebration of Eve’s 101st birthday last year the team completed 101 laps, raising over £2,000 for Overgate.

Boo Dhiman, Registered Manager at the Care Home, said: “After last year’s amazing turn out we had a discussion about doing the fundraiser again but this time making it ten times bigger.

"Eve responded instantly saying ‘I really enjoyed it last time so yes let’s do it again!’

"Eve is really excited about the fundraiser and is looking forward to seeing if she can hit her target of £5,000. Eve’s birthday is going to be the last day for donations, we are sure that we will have a massive total which will be a cause for an extra celebration. We hope that everyone will support Eve and the service in our quest to do something truly amazing for Overgate Hospice.”

Nikki Scholey, Community Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone at Lee Mount for getting behind this amazing challenge and for thinking of us. We wish you a happy birthday Eve from everyone here at the Hospice!”