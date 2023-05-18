Eve Brady

On May 27, the care home will host ‘Eve’s Heroes’, featuring a super-hero fancy dress competition, a bake-off cake competition, stalls, a raffle and a tombola, and will be attended by the Mayor of Calderdale.

Care home manager Manjinder Dhiman said: “Over the past two years, Eve has dedicated her time and energy to raising thousands of pounds for Overgate Hospice.

"Eve is passionate about giving back to the community, and we want to join her in making a difference.

"All funds raised from this event will be donated to Overgate Hospice, who provide compassionate care and support to individuals and families facing life-limiting illnesses.

"Your participation and generosity will help Overgate Hospice continue their vital work in our community.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating Eve’s 103rd birthday in such a meaningful way.”

