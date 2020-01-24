Leeds United captain joins tributes to Brighouse father-of-two fan who tragically passed away

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has joined tributes to a lifelong Leeds fan from Brighouse who passed away suddenly aged 36 on Monday.

Daniel Rahnavard started going to Elland Road with his brother Adam in 1996 and witnessed 'all of the highs and the lows of Leeds United', his brother-in-law Nick Burns told the halifax Courier's sister newspaper Yorkshire Evening Post.

Daniel - who was a qualified barrister, a qualified doctor of law, a law lecturer and eventually began to run his own legal firm - saw the heroic AC Milan match, was there when Leeds were relegated at Bolton and witnessed one of the most famous games in recent history when Leeds beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He leaves behind a wife, a daughter and his ten-year-old son Olly.

Daniel and Olly have a season ticket together at Leeds United and at the Millwall game, his son Olly will be sat in his dad's seat next to Adam - who is also a lifelong season ticket holder.

Daniel's brother-in-law said: "In honour of Daniel's love for Leeds United and to honour his life and to show his son that Leeds Utd are a family, we are asking fans to join in for a minutes applause on the 36th minute of the match to celebrate Daniels life."

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper paid tribute to Daniel on social media.

In a tweet, he said: "RIP Dan sending all our love to his family and friends from everyone at Leeds United."

Many Leeds United fans took to social media to also pay their tributes to Daniel, who grew up in Brighouse and was educated in Leeds.

One said: "Leeds fans you know what to do, do your thing on the 36th minute."

Another added: "This is so tragic, a sad loss to the Leeds United family."

