Leeds United stars join Halifax man's 'Stan the Man' epic cancer fundraiser
Richard Mackie – known as Stan – was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and was told straight away that is was terminal.
He and his wife Lynn have been collecting money for cancer charities but at the beginning of September, the couple from Highroad Well started a new fundraiser that has gone from strength to strength.
Lynn took to Facebook wearing Stan’s black cap with ‘Stan the Man’ written on it – a gift from his sister before a holiday to Wales – and asked people to donate.
People have been borrowing the cap ever since and sharing photos of themselves wearing it in return for a donation.
The simple idea has been a huge success, raising more than £3,500 in just a few weeks.
"I’ve been overwhelmed,” said Stan, 62.
"I’m just so happy it’s all going to a good cause.”
Stan worked for Halifax’s Gower Furniture for 43 years and is passionate about rugby, playing for teams including Ovenden ARLFC and Old Crossleyans RUFC.
More caps have been made and cafes, pubs, fish and chip shops and other businesses have been borrowing them to pass around their customers.
The couple’s son, Richard, has taken one with him to work at Parfetts, on Shay Lane, where they have been fundraising, and one has even been worn by Castleford Tigers players, boxer Josh Warrington and some Leeds United legends including Eddie Gray and Michael Bridges.
Stan has been a Leeds United fan since he was five and is hoping some players might wear the hat too.
His dream would be to see boxer Tyson Fury donning a cap, he says.
The money will go to Macmillan Cancer Support and a prostate cancer charity.
"I have received impeccable care from Macmillan, the nurses and all the medical staff,” said Stan.
"People don’t realise how hard these Macmillan nurses work. They’re fantastic.
"Words can’t describe how it feels to see how people have responded.
"It just goes to show there is love in the world and normal people will stand up and put their hands in their pockets to support a good cause.”
To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/stantheman