A team from a Halifax legal firm are walking 30 miles to celebrate the life of a much-loved and inspirational boy from Calderdale.

Max Swift, from Sowerby Bridge, was diagnosed with a brain tumour as a baby and underwent a catalogue of brain surgeries and other gruelling treatment which left him with several disabilities and complex medical needs.

He spent a large part of his life living in hospital as an inpatient or attending various outpatient appointments but the courageous little boy never complained or let his disabilities get in his way, always laughing, singing and dancing his way through life.

Max had a real thirst for adventure and loved to be out and about on land or in boats with the 12th Halifax Sea Scouts and his family.

Max Swift was an inspirational little boy

He loved swimming, bouldering and rope climbing at Rokt, and going out on family bike rides – when he would always shout to “go faster!”.

He also loved camping and other outdoor adventures, theme parks – particularly the roller coasters – and steam trains. as well as being at home with his family and listening to his favourite music, dancing and reading his favourite books.

Max’s brain cancer stopped responding to treatment this year and he died peacefully at home in the arms of his family in March, aged nine.

In honour of Max, a team from Wilkinson Woodward are walking 30 miles in aid of Leeds General Infirmary’s children’s oncology outreach nurses, via the charity Candlelighters.

The nurses supported Max throughout his life and their care and support enabled him to be at home in peace and comfort with his family at the end of his life.

Max’s mum has worked for Wilkinson Woodward for 22 years and the firm said the team is walking to “celebrate Max’s love for adventure”.

"Max was a character who was larger than life and is very much missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him,” it added.

"Max’s family will forever be grateful for the expert medical care which enabled Max to live his life to the full and go on so many adventures at home.

"They will also be forever grateful to the Leeds General Infirmary children’s oncology outreach nurses who supported Max and his family.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/wilkinson-woodward-solicitors-2