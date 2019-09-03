LEGO show building on growing popularity

Halifax is set to host its first dedicated LEGO brick show later this month.

Following the successes of the Calder Valley Brick Show, which took place in Mytholmroyd during 2018 and 2019, the organisers are putting the finishing touches to a new show in Halifax.

The organisers, husband and wife team Mark and Debbie Pullen, decided to provide a new event to the north of the town – and the Threeways Sports Centre was their first choice.

LEGO brick shows are gaining popularity with families and fans of the plastic blocks, especially with the success of the LEGO Master TV programmes and themes covering popular brands such as Star Wars and Marvel.

Mark said: “We’ve been aware for a few years that the trustees and management at Threeways were investing time, energy, and money into developing the site of the former Ridings School and we instantly saw the potential for a family-friendly LEGO brick exhibition in the community.

“As well as the LEGO brick displays the organisers have hand-picked trade stalls providing visitors the chance to genuine bargains from individual little LEGO people right up to retired and hard-to-find sets still in their boxes.”

Debbie added: “Our show will have over 20 AFOL (Adult Fans Of LEGO) from across the UK coming together with some amazing scratch-built and adapted displays from a zoo and classic LEGO brick town through to the Disney Main Street and a Star Wars scene.

“The goal is to offer the family, and LEGO fans, the chance to enjoy time together whilst raising funds for the trustees to use for future venue development.”

Visitors are recommended to pre-book through www.brickshowtickets.co.uk to get the cheapest price and avoid queuing on the door.