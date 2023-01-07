Work to install heat pumps, a state-of-the-art filtration system and photovoltaics (PV) are set to be completed in March.

It is one of a number of Calderdale Council’s projects for Todmorden that are reaching fruition.

The council’s lead for contracts and commercial, Andrew Sharpe, said the council had taken on six projects for either ground source or air source heat pumps at buildings in various parts of the borough.

Todmorden Sports Centre, Ewood Lane, Todmorden

These were tough to undertake at one time – timescales have to be reached – but projects from which lessons had been learned in terms of how many to take on at once, and what type to use where.

The Todmorden Sports Centre saw council match funding of £350,000 help secure £1.72 million external funding for the project, which should be finished in the spring.

It will see worn out heating and filtration systems replaced by modern plant.

“At the moment we will complete by the end of March and it’s going really, really well,” he said.

“Also we have put microfiltration in, that’s fully commissioned and operational now and people on site are delighted with water quality in the pool.

“We have nearly finished the rooftop PV.”

