Liam Gallagher superfan from Halifax 'honoured' to feature in former Oasis frontman's new film Knebworth 22

Simon Heptinstall, 42, from Halifax, was one of eight fans of the singer to be selected from thousands who applied to feature in a new film about him.

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 is in cinemas from November 17 and will be shown on Paramount Plus before end of the year.

The film documents fans’ journeys from home to Knebworth, where Liam performed two sold-out shows over two nights this summer, 26 years after Oasis’ legendary shows there.

Simon and his daughter Molly at the film premiere in Shoreditch with Liam Gallagher

"For us it was my father-in-law Alan, me and my 17-year-old daughter Molly,” said Simon.

"Fans around the world were asked to submit a video of themselves explaining their passion for Oasis and Liam’s music.

“From these videos, of which tens of thousands were submitted, seven or eight fans were chosen to feature in the film, and I was one of the lucky fans chosen.”

Simon has been to more than 20 Oasis and Liam solo gigs and owns every Oasis CD and vinyl record, as well as every album Liam has released as a solo artist.

Simon also has a garden bar called ‘Champagne Supernobar’ which is full of Oasis and Liam Gallagher merchandise, which features in the film.

“To me as a fan, it’s an honour to be represented in the film, as an Oasis fan since the day they were founded.