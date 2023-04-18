Library in part of Halifax shut for three years will reopen this summer

A team of volunteers have taken over the running of Skircoat Library, on Skircoat Green Road, from Calderdale Council.

The residents had their case for the community asset transfer of the building approved last year and have now signed the lease for the building and have been given the keys.

Their aim is to open the library back up at some point this summer.

Some of the trustees at Skircoat Library

As well as lending out books, the building will be offering hot drinks and has already had interest from groups keen to hire it out.

Mike Barnes, one of the library’s new trustees, said they also hope to offer sessions including online literacy skills for those who want them.

He added thanks to Daniel Cawthorn at solicitors Wilkinson Woodward who has provided his skills for free to complete the lease signing.

An open day is taking place on Saturday (April 22) at the library between 1pm and 3pm so that people can take a look around and meet the new trustees.

Anyone interested in helping staff the library will be able to find out more about how they can help.

Mike said they are also keen to hear from any tradespeople who would be willing to offer time in helping restore the library and maintain it.

