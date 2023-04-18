News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Library in part of Halifax shut for three years will reopen this summer

A Halifax library that has been closed for more than three years will reopen this summer thanks to residents.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read

A team of volunteers have taken over the running of Skircoat Library, on Skircoat Green Road, from Calderdale Council.

The residents had their case for the community asset transfer of the building approved last year and have now signed the lease for the building and have been given the keys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their aim is to open the library back up at some point this summer.

Some of the trustees at Skircoat LibrarySome of the trustees at Skircoat Library
Some of the trustees at Skircoat Library
Most Popular

As well as lending out books, the building will be offering hot drinks and has already had interest from groups keen to hire it out.

Mike Barnes, one of the library’s new trustees, said they also hope to offer sessions including online literacy skills for those who want them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added thanks to Daniel Cawthorn at solicitors Wilkinson Woodward who has provided his skills for free to complete the lease signing.

An open day is taking place on Saturday (April 22) at the library between 1pm and 3pm so that people can take a look around and meet the new trustees.

Anyone interested in helping staff the library will be able to find out more about how they can help.

Mike said they are also keen to hear from any tradespeople who would be willing to offer time in helping restore the library and maintain it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information will be available at the open day or people can get in touch with the trustees by emailing them at [email protected]

Read More
HERE
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdale Council