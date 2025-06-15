Life in Halifax: 17 fabulous pictures of The Crossley Heath School from 2004 to 2010

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
These pictures from our archives all feature pupils and staff from The Crossley Heath School.

They date from 2004 to 2010 and include photos of many different events over the years.

25 fabulous pictures of North Halifax Grammar School from 1999 to 2009

24 pictures showing life in Halifax and Calderdale in the 1980s

37 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2002 and 2003

Results day at Crossley Heath back in 2004.

1. The Crossley Heath School

Results day at Crossley Heath back in 2004. Photo: is

Photo Sales
Pupils at Crossley Heath School, Halifax, practice with Bryant Homes Golf coaching in 2004.

2. The Crossley Heath School

Pupils at Crossley Heath School, Halifax, practice with Bryant Homes Golf coaching in 2004. Photo: cr

Photo Sales
Crossley Heath sports presentation ceremony held at Old Crossleyans Rugby Club in 2004.

3. The Crossley Heath School

Crossley Heath sports presentation ceremony held at Old Crossleyans Rugby Club in 2004. Photo: ab

Photo Sales
Crossley Heath School Maths Test back in 2003.

4. The Crossley Heath School

Crossley Heath School Maths Test back in 2003. Photo: sb

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice