Mixenden Activity Centre (MAC), which was shut in 2018, officially reopened its doors with a launch event for everyone.

Families and friends enjoyed exploring the newly-refurbished space, taking part in a host of activities, and meeting the MAC team.

Organisers said the response was “overwhelmingly positive”, with many residents signing up to get involved in shaping activities and volunteering.

“MAC is all about bringing people together – and the energy at the launch proved just how much potential this building has,” said Carly Mullaney, MAC Manager at North Halifax Partnership.

“We’re thrilled by the number of contacts and ideas we’ve already received from local people and we can’t wait to grow this with the community.”

MAC will now host a regular programme of community activities, events, and drop-in sessions.

Anyone interested in getting involved can email [email protected].

