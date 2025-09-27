Life in Halifax: Prestigious national prize for Calderdale Markets
The team was presented with the Market Operator of the Year at the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) Awards.
Calderdale Markets posted: “This prestigious awards ceremony celebrates the passion, creativity and commitment of market teams across the UK, and we’re honoured to be recognised among them.
"A huge thank you to our incredible team, traders, customers and community!
NABMA CEO David Preston said: “Calderdale’s proud tradition of markets is supported by a forward-looking operator that combines leadership, investment and community focus.
"They have successfully managed Victorian market halls, delivered regeneration projects and ensured continuity through innovative temporary trading solutions.
"Their vision secures markets as community anchors for generations to come.”
If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover you can contact the Halifax Courier’s reporting team by emailing us with some details at [email protected].