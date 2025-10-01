A Halifax mum who is only 25 has been told she may only have a matter of months to live.

“Sassy, witty and gorgeous” Chloe Dugmore, who has a little boy who will turn two this week, has been given the devastating news she has an incurable, cancerous brain tumour.

Specialists at Leeds General Infirmary are currently conducting more tests to determine whether the tumour is Grade 3 or Grade 4.

If it is Grade 3, she could survive for around two years. If it is Grade 4, she may only live for another few months to a year.

"Life is incredibly cruel and unfair, and no one should have to go through what Chloe is facing,” said her cousin Natasha Jackson.

"We’re all devastated and shocked.”

Chloe’s loved ones have organised a fundraiser to collect money for a trust fund for her son, Jonah, and to give her the chance “to make the most of the time she has”.

Donations have been pouring in already, raising more than £2,000 in less than 24 hours.

Chloe, who has five brothers and has lived in various parts of Halifax, lost her dad to a heart attack when she was 16 and her mum to COPD three years later.

She has been suffering from headaches for several years but doctors put the pain down to anxiety, stress and depression.

It was only when she was severely confused one day that she was given a CT scan and medics discovered the tumour.

The young woman is adamant she wants to share her experience so that other people can take heed and listen to their bodies.

“She wants people to realise that life is short and to always take note of their health,” said Natasha.

"She said people shouldn’t let doctors fob them off and end up like her.

"If this had been investigated sooner, who knows how different the outcome might have been.”

In the coming weeks, Chloe will begin radiotherapy alongside chemotherapy tablets in an effort to slow the cancer’s progression.

The treatment will be incredibly tough but Natasha says her cousin is strong and determined to face it with “everything she has”.

"Chloe is sassy, funny and brave, loves to have her hair and nails done and has just shaved her head to prepare for treatment, laughing on Snapchat how she’s Sinead O’Connor now,” said Natasha.

“I am asking for support to give Chloe the chance to make the most of the time she has – ticking things off her bucket list, travelling anywhere she wants to in the world and ensuring her boy is cared for through a trust fund.

"We love you so much Chloe. Keep fighting and we’re all with you, every step of the way.”

Natasha is an A&E nurse in Australia and will be travelling back to the UK to see Chloe next month but has also pledged to hold fundraising events in Adelaide, where she lives.

To donate to the online fundraising page, visit www.gofundme.com/f/chloe-and-her-baby-boy-jonah