Life-saving equipment for Calderdale park a step closer thanks to kind donation

Staff from the Data and Business Intelligence unit at Calderdale Council have donated £1,000 to The Friends of Crow Wood Park, who are collecting for a defibrillator for the Sowerby Bridge green space.

The council team have been holding several events to raise the money and picked Crow Wood Park as their chosen good cause.

Chairman of the Friends group, Bob Galtrey, thanked the group for the donation.

The Friends of Crow Wood Park team receive the donation

He said the money – along with a grant received from The Yorkshire Ambulance Charity – would go a long way to funding the defibrillator, which would be a great asset to the park.

Crow Wood Park includes a children’s play area, outdoor fitness equipment, bowling green, and tennis and basketball courts, as well as a petanque piste.