The Community Captain accolade is being given to more than 100 members of the public who have made an outstanding contribution to their club and local community, as part of the Premier League’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Pam Burton is a lifelong supporter of Halifax Town and was very well known in the local community for the role she played in supporting off-pitch activities.

She is a retired head teacher and in addition she held roles as chair of local charities, Home Start Calderdale and Brighter Futures Academy Trust while co-ordinating numerous FCHT initiatives.

Pam Burton receiving her 'Community Captain' award

Pam first attended Halifax Town games with her parents. Over time, based on her standing in the community combined with her love of the club, her support developed into a volunteer role.

She was at one time appointed as a community director of the club and was also chairwoman of Halifax Town Supporters Trust.

She successfully sourced grants for the community group and was a driving force behind the creation of the Junior Blues and Young Ambassadors.

Pam ran the club shop on matchdays and helped in the arrangement of club functions. She was also an active committee member on FCHT's commercial group.

She ensured the community group had representation at general community events and ensured the club catered for minority groups on matchdays.

She also had an active involvement in arranging pre-match bucket collections for local charities, Christmas parties and trips to away games for junior supporters.

Unfortunately, her direct involvement with the club has now ended due to ill health, although she still follows the results.

Pam’s affection for the club has been passed down the family, with the baton now being carried by her daughter, Rachel Goult.

Rachel is chairwoman of the FC Halifax Town Foundation and has played a huge role in progressing the work her mum started, helping the community group achieve charitable status and supporting the growth that now includes a team of full and part time staff delivering community initiatives throughout Calderdale.

Steve Nichol, head of youth, junior and community football development at FC Halifax Town, said: “Pam and Rachel are outstanding volunteers, dedicated to FC Halifax Town and the foundation.

"They have regularly given up their time to use the power of football and FC Halifax Town to engage and inspire the Calderdale community. Many projects and initiatives now in place are a result of their efforts in the background.

"I hope this award offers some recognition and appreciation to their time, effort, and commitment.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “As we mark 30 years since the Premier League first kicked off, it is important we celebrate the unsung heroes who deliver brilliant work in their communities.

"These people - whether they are participants, coaches, volunteers or long-time employees - are the lifeblood of their clubs and their communities.

“The continued success of Premier League football enables us to provide unprecedented investment in communities and wider football.