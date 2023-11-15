Light Up The Valley will be illuminating Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge later this month as the Calder Valley prepares to get into the festive spirit.

Light Up the Valley

The event will take place from 2pm to 7pm on November 18 at Mytholmroyd Community Centre Car Park and from 3pm to 8pm on November 23rd at St. George’s Square and Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

Now in its third year, this promises to be the biggest seasonal switch on event yet, featuring live music, a festive market, Santa’s grotto, diverse food and drink options, children’s rides, competitions, and the official Christmas tree lights switch on.

Live entertainment and attractions at Mytholmroyd include fire artists Flame Oz, Royds Rockets children’s rides, Hebden Bridge Brass Band and St. Michael’s Amateurs alongside local schools and Ukrainian choirs.

Hebden Bridge will welcome live music from BLAST Furness, Halo Glow show, Hebden Bridge Junior Band, Story Magic Theatre and Battle of the Elves.

Both locations will also welcome Christmas Tree Stilt Fairies and a special Frozen sing-a-long for everyone to get involved in.

This year Hebden Bridge will see the Thursday market supported by Calderdale Council extended into the evening. While at Mytholmroyd, a designated market will be brought to

the Community Centre car park: on site will be Chunky’s Kitchen serving burgers and sandwiches, alongside the Yorkshire Pudding Wraps and Jumbo Hot Dog stand, Jo’s Kitchen, Orchard Bakehouse, Kiki’s Crepes and the Yorkshire Chocolate Company - for those with a sweet tooth.

Refreshments will also be available from the Vocation Road Show, Pickled Porker, Hebden Bridge Gin and Devil’s Bridge Rum along with a wide selection of non-alcoholic options.

A Mobiloo facility at each site will enable visitors to experience the festivities without barriers with the latest zero-emission vehicle fitted out to provide accessible facilities for

attendees that require them.

As with all big events in the locality visitors should be mindful of parking restrictions. There will be heightened parking enforcement in operation throughout the evening to ensure that access is maintained for residents and emergency services - especially on Thrush Hill Road, Mytholmroyd.

Visitors are encouraged to choose more sustainable travel options such as walking or public transport to the event where possible.