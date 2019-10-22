Lightcliffe Golf Club members complete Great Wall of China trek for Overgate

Three members of Lightcliffe Golf Club have completed a trek on the Great Wall of China for Overgate Hospice.

Friends Beth Robinson, Luba Brierley and Tracey Booth have raised more than £4,500 for the hospice thanks to their efforts.

Beth successfullly bid for the trek experience at the Overgate Ball, and persuaded Luba and Tracey to join her on the adventure.

They arrived in Beijing to 38 degree heat and their first day at the wall, which saw them climb more than 7,000 steps was in 35 degree heat. There was then a further five days of much longer hours of endless steps up and down.

The trio would like to thank everyone who supported their challenge and donated.