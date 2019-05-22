Lightcliffe man given medal from Diabetes UK after living with the condition for 50 years

A man from Halifax has been awarded a medal from diabetes UK for living with the condition for 50 years

John McBride, 70, from Lightcliffe, has type one diabetes, a lifelong condition which requires daily injections of insulin to stop blood sugar levels being elevated.

John McBride, from Lightcliffe, with his medal

Despite the challenges diabetes brings, John has enjoyed an independent life with a successful career going on to part own a textile company & raise three sons with his wife Enid 65.

Enid, who is a retired nurse, says the treatment for diabetes has progressed an awful lot in the last 50 years.

Blood sugar levels had to be checked using a finger prick, but now John uses a FreeStyle Libre system which he wears on his arm and uses a flash glucose monitoring reader.

John is also a DAFNE graduate, having completed a week-long course to help manage nutrition and excercise.

Enid says John is “absolutely thrilled” to have received his medal and that she is “very proud of him”.

There is estimated to be over four million people living with diabetes in the UK at the moment.

Around 90 per cent of people have type two diabetes, around eight per cent of people have type one diabetes, and about two per cent of people have rarer types of diabetes.

For more information, contact Diabetes UK on 0345 123 2399.