Lightcliffe murder: Victim Dawn Walker's family 'pray Thomas Nutt is never allowed to do this to another family'
The family of murder victim Dawn Walker have spoken of their heartbreak over losing the much-loved Lightcliffe mum and grandma.
In a statement read out in court today as Thomas Nutt was handed a life sentence for Dawn’s killing, her eldest daughter Codie said: “Losing our mother, sister, daughter, nanna and auntie has had a huge impact on our lives.
"There are no words to describe how it feels for us every single day, waking up knowing what this person did to her, it is truly heart breaking for each and every one of us.
“We will have to live with his actions for the rest of our lives.
Most Popular
-
1
Councillor warns parents to be vigilant after finding canisters of nitrous oxide in Halifax park
-
2
Appeal for witnesses to assault on man in Halifax which left victim with life-changing injuries
-
3
"There was litter absolutely everywhere" - Visitors to Lumb Falls near Hebden Bridge told to clean up their act
-
4
Jail for rolling pin robber who struck at Halifax house party
-
5
UK drought: Amazing photos show revealed packhorse bridge at dried-up West Yorkshire reservoir Baitings Dam
"Could we have done more to protect her from him? I pray he is never allowed to do this to another family.
"Today he is finally held accountable for his actions, and he is never allowed to abuse, manipulate or take away the life of another woman.
We would like to thank family and friends for their support during this time but also to the police and prosecution team for helping us fight for justice for Dawn.
"Please respect our privacy at this time as we process the outcome of today.”
Thomas Nutt, 46, of Shirley Grove has been told he must serve a minimum of 21 years by a judge at Bradford Crown Court for the killing of Dawn Walker.
Nutt was found guilty of strangling 52-year-old grandmother Dawn just hours after their register office wedding last October following a trial last week.