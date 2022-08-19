News you can trust since 1853
Lightcliffe murder: Victim Dawn Walker's family 'pray Thomas Nutt is never allowed to do this to another family'

The family of murder victim Dawn Walker have spoken of their heartbreak over losing the much-loved Lightcliffe mum and grandma.

By Sarah Fitton
Friday, 19th August 2022, 1:26 pm

In a statement read out in court today as Thomas Nutt was handed a life sentence for Dawn’s killing, her eldest daughter Codie said: “Losing our mother, sister, daughter, nanna and auntie has had a huge impact on our lives.

"There are no words to describe how it feels for us every single day, waking up knowing what this person did to her, it is truly heart breaking for each and every one of us.

“We will have to live with his actions for the rest of our lives.

Dawn Walker

"Could we have done more to protect her from him? I pray he is never allowed to do this to another family.

"Today he is finally held accountable for his actions, and he is never allowed to abuse, manipulate or take away the life of another woman.

We would like to thank family and friends for their support during this time but also to the police and prosecution team for helping us fight for justice for Dawn.

"Please respect our privacy at this time as we process the outcome of today.”

Thomas Nutt, 46, of Shirley Grove has been told he must serve a minimum of 21 years by a judge at Bradford Crown Court for the killing of Dawn Walker.

Nutt was found guilty of strangling 52-year-old grandmother Dawn just hours after their register office wedding last October following a trial last week.

