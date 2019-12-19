Little Edie organises Christmas dinner to tackle loneliness in the community

Nine year old Edie Jones is making sure nobody spends Christmas alone this year.

With the help of her parents, school and church, Edie has planned a free three course festive dinner at Holy Trinity and St Jude’s Church Hall in Halifax, for those that would usually be alone on Christmas.

Nine-year-old Edie Jones. Photo by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Edie decided to host the meal after seeing family friends alone at Christmas.

“Last Christmas we saw a lot of people on their own, so we wanted to make a dinner for people who don’t have anyone to laugh and smile with,” said Edie.

Samantha Jones, Edie’s mum said: “I’m just really proud that she’s wanting to help others. We’ve never had a traditional Christmas.

“Last year was the first year we ended up at church on Christmas Day, when we came out my husband noticed that the church hall was empty and made a throw away comment about it being a shame that it wasn’t being used when there’s all these people spending Christmas alone.

Edie Jones with mum Samantha.'Photo by Bruce Fitzgerald.

"It must have stuck with Edie, come January she kept asking if we were going to do a Christmas dinner for people.”

Edie, who attends Elland CofE school, funded the dinner by running a penny jar contest at her school and raised over £150.

“Edie approached the school and led it herself. She even came along to a staff meeting with her mum. She spoke to all the staff with a list of ideas,” said Louise Hartley, acting headteacher at Elland CofE school.

If you would like to reserve a space at the dinner contact Samantha Jones on 0776 047 1652.