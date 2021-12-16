Little Rastrick girl's courage inspires gruelling challenge to help others

Daniel with Fifi's brother George and sister Mollie

Sofia Hagreen, known as Fifi, died two years ago after battling DIPG - a tumour which forms on the brainstem and is impossible to operate on.

The caring, fun-loving six-year-old and her courage inspired Daniel Hermann and Jamie Todd to take on the Marathon des Sables - a staggering six marathons in six days in the Sahara Desert which took place in October - to raise funds for more research into the condition.

Dad-of-three Daniel’s son was in Fifi’s class at Carr Green Primary School and he said the loss of the little girl “hit everyone like a brick”.

Fifi (left) with her sister Mollie and brother George

The sponsorship money pledged for their gruelling challenge - said to be the toughest foot race on earth - has surpassed their original £3,000 target, raising an amazing £9,274 so far.

The money raised will go to charity Abbie’s Army, funding research into children’s DIPG.

Daniel is continuing to raise money and awareness, including by giving talks in schools. Last month he spoke at an assembly at Carr Green Primary School where the audience included

Fifi’s older sister Mollie and younger brother George, mum Julia and dad Darren.

Julia said: “Since losing Fifi, the kindness of others really helps us with our grief. We were so touched that Dan and Jamie chose to raise funds for Abbie's Army in honour of Fifi.

“What they’ve achieved with the Marathon Des Sables, and the commitment to raising awareness and vital funds for this most terrible disease, really is outstanding and we can not thank them enough.

“Dan says what he endured in the Sahara Desert isn’t anything like what the children and families endure with DIPG, but I honestly do not know how he managed to complete the event under such a brutal unforgiving environment, and he should be beyond proud.

“Nothing will ever take away the pain of losing Fifi but people’s kindness and passion to help shows just how much she meant to all, and that she will never be forgotten.”