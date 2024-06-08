Live at the Piece Hall: 21 photos of Debbie Harry and Blondie on stage to kick-start record-breaking summer

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 got underway with a night headlined by the New York rock trailblazers, fronted by the iconic frontwoman Debbie Harry.

In a setlist packed with hits, including One Way, Call Me, Atomic and Heart Of Glass, fans celebrated the launch of the 34-night concert series.

Ms Harry was very complimentary of the venue, saying: “I can’t believe we’ve never played here. It’s quite beautiful.”

Opening the night under clear blue skies were Starsailor.

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall has already broken records for ticket sales, with more than 170,000 tickets sold across the series.

Outside of events in London and the south coast, only Glastonbury and Liverpool’s Anfield stadium will welcome more gig-goers to outdoor shows in England between June and August – confirming The Piece Hall as one of the nation’s leading live music venues.

The series continues on Sunday (June 9) with Blondie and support from The K’s, followed on Thursday, June 13, by Sheryl Crow, then Annie Mac and Nile Rodgers and Chic next weekend.

Final tickets are on sale now via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

