News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Rag 'n' Bone Man at the Piece Hall on Friday night. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece HallRag 'n' Bone Man at the Piece Hall on Friday night. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall
Rag 'n' Bone Man at the Piece Hall on Friday night. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Live at The Piece Hall: Rag ’n’ Bone Man wows fans in Halifax as record-breaking summer series of gigs continues

Triple BRIT Award winner Rag ’n’ Bone Man brought his blues/hip-hop sounds and era-defining voice to wow fans with another sell-out night of live music at The Piece Hall on Friday.
By Dominic Brown
Published 24th Jun 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 09:54 BST

Following a chilled acoustic set from support act Jensen McRea, the Human and Life By Misadventure hit-maker brought goosebumps to fans at the historic Halifax venue’s iconic open air courtyard – with a set featuring hits including opener Wolves, Time Will Only Tell, Skin, Anywhere Away From Here, and a high-energy finale of Giant.

Rag ’n’ Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide smash hit Human which showcased a blend of traditional blues, hip-hop and a live vocal.

Having won the 2017 BRIT’s "British Breakthrough Act” and receiving the BRIT’s “Critics’ Choice Award” in the same year, Graham cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his four-time platinum number one debut album Human.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues with The Jacksons tonight (Saturday), Ministry Of Sound Classical on Friday (June 30), Embrace and Starsailor next Saturday, July 1, and Hozier on Sunday, July 2.

Crowds enjoying the music at last night's gig

1. Live at The Piece Hall

Crowds enjoying the music at last night's gig Photo: Ellis Robinson

Photo Sales
Rag 'n' Bone Man was the latest big name to perform at the iconic Halifax venue

2. Live at The Piece Hall

Rag 'n' Bone Man was the latest big name to perform at the iconic Halifax venue Photo: Ellis Robinson

Photo Sales
Rag 'n' Bone Man on stage

3. Live at The Piece Hall

Rag 'n' Bone Man on stage Photo: Ellis Robinson

Photo Sales
The summer gigs continue to attract huge crowds to Halifax

4. Live at The Piece Hall

The summer gigs continue to attract huge crowds to Halifax Photo: Ellis Robinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Halifax