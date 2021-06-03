Live Formula 1 racing comes to Brighouse - in miniature

The F1 in Schools headquarters at Denford Ltd in Brighouse will host the 16th annual F1 in Schools World Finals from Friday 4 to Tuesday 8 June.

By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 3:18 pm

43 teams of students from 18 countries around the world will join via Zoom to watch their F1 in Schools cars race on the official F1 in Schools 20 metres track.

They will also attend judging sessions to showcase the work they’ve done and once all this is completed, one team will be crowned World Champions.

Schedule:

14:00 - 16:00, Friday 4 June, Opening Ceremony

07:20 - 18:20, Saturday 5 June, Racing and Judging sessions

07:45 - 17:45, Sunday 6 June, Racing and Judging sessions

14:00 - 16:30, Monday 7 June, Knockout Racing Competition

14:00 - 15:00, Tuesday 8 June, Awards Ceremony