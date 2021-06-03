Live Formula 1 racing comes to Brighouse - in miniature
The F1 in Schools headquarters at Denford Ltd in Brighouse will host the 16th annual F1 in Schools World Finals from Friday 4 to Tuesday 8 June.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 3:18 pm
43 teams of students from 18 countries around the world will join via Zoom to watch their F1 in Schools cars race on the official F1 in Schools 20 metres track.
They will also attend judging sessions to showcase the work they’ve done and once all this is completed, one team will be crowned World Champions.
Schedule:
14:00 - 16:00, Friday 4 June, Opening Ceremony
07:20 - 18:20, Saturday 5 June, Racing and Judging sessions
07:45 - 17:45, Sunday 6 June, Racing and Judging sessions
14:00 - 16:30, Monday 7 June, Knockout Racing Competition
14:00 - 15:00, Tuesday 8 June, Awards Ceremony