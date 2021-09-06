Richard Hawley, then took to the stage on Saturday night supported by John Grant, Stephen Fretwell and Studio Electronique. The gigs have been organised by The Piece Hall and music promoters Futuresound, bringing a host of huge names to Halifax.

Manchester legends New Order also performed on Wednesday along with Lone Lady and DJ Tintin. This Friday, September 10 will see hugely influential Manic Street Preachers playing with support from Sea Power, The Anchoress and Adwaith. And Yorkshire rock heroes Kaiser Chiefs will close the series of gigs with two concerts - one on Saturday, September 11 and the other on Sunday, September 12.