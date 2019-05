A memorial commemorating The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment’s loyal 304 years of service to the Crown, is being unveiled at Woolshops shopping centre in the heart of Halifax.

The ceremony will take place at 3.15 pm today and will be preceded by a service and concert in Halifax Minster at 1:30 pm, celebrating the history of the Regiment. We will follow all the build up and unveiling of the memorial. Keep refreshing the page for the latest updates.