Liz Truss PM delivers speech from Downing Street following Queen Elizabeth's death

Liz Truss gave her statement soon after after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen.

Speaking outside Number 10, Ms Truss said: “We are all devastated.

“It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”

Liz Truss gave a statement outside Number 10 this evening.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Truss, who was appointed as Prime Minister by the Queen on Tuesday, paid tribute to Britain’s longest serving monarch describing the Queen as the “rock on which modern Britain was built” and revealed that she was a “personal inspiration” to her.

She said: “It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories.

“In return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.

“She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to us all.”

Ms Truss added: “Britain is the great country it is today thanks to her. She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure.”

She said the title the new King will take, King Charles III and said the country must now come together to support him and offer our “loyalty and devotion”.