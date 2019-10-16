Loafers nominated for Record store of the Year accolade

Loafers Vinyl and Coffee has been nominated for the Record Store of the Year.

Owner Mark Richardson said: “We’re part of the ‘Long Live Vinyl’ list of UK record shops and we’ve found ourselves in the top 20 of their annual survey, based on customer votes. It’s an amazing feeling. We work hard on customer experience, and we’re proud to be in the Piece Hall.” “We’re holding an interview with Tim Burgess of The Charlatans on November 23 and ‘Loafers Presents’ Stone Foundation on December 13 in the Salon Perdu.” To vote, visit https://www.longlivevinyl.net/long-live-vinyl-record-shop-of-the-year-2019/.