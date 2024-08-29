Local athlete becomes a Cross-Continental Swimmer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Halifax Harrier Martin Haigh swapped his trainers for swimming gear and completed the 6.5km swim from Asia to Europe to become a Cross-Continental Swimmer.

The swim took place along the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey on 25th August in the 36th year of this iconic race.

Over 2,800 participants from more than 78 countries competed in this race from Kanlıca to Kuruçeşme, traversing the historic divide between Istanbul's two continents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin said: “The race was extremely well organised with plenty of rescue boats and scuba divers in case any swimmers got into difficulty. The weather was beautiful and we were graced with Istanbul's awe-inspiring skyline and the stunning vistas of the Bosphorus.” Martin completed the race in 1 hour 24 minutes placing him in the top half of his age category and well inside the strict 2-hour cut off time. Atakan Ercan, a professional swimmer from Antalya, was the first person to finish in a time of 45 minutes.

Martin Haigh at the finish of the iconic Bosphorus swim

Martin trained diligently for this event, swimming many times in open water and completing the Windermere 5km event in June. Whilst all swimmers needed to produce a medical declaration from their GP and certification from their swim coach to enter the Bosphorus swim, the event can be quite challenging for swimmers who may not have prepared well or found themselves in difficulty along the route. This year over 200 competitors failed to complete the course.

Martin said: “Whilst running is my main sport, it’s nice to have a change and do some other activities from time to time.”