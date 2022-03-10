Local charity urges more support as cost-of-living crisis mounts in Calderdale

The charity, which has seen the number of people needing help with energy debts increase by 32 per cent since last year, has found that 18 per cent of families in Calderdale are currently unable to afford energy bills, even if they cut back or fall behind on other essentials.

That figure jumps to 32 per cent of people after the energy price cap hike on April 1.

Citizens Advice Calderdale is calling for urgent government help. Firstly by increasing benefits in April in line the current rate of inflation, rather than last September’s rate. And secondly, by offering further support to prevent families once again choosing between heating and eating in October when the price cap is predicted to rise again.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cost of living crisis

Sarah, Advisor at Citizens Advice Calderdale said: “The people we’re helping at Citizens Advice Calderdale are reaching breaking point. The heartbreaking truth is that many have simply nothing left in their budget they can cut back on.

"That's why we're seeing more and more people needing crisis support like food bank referrals and help with energy debts.”

Caroline Jones, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Calderdale said: “At Citizens Advice Calderdale we’re seeing first hand that the budgets of people across Calderdale are being pushed to the brink.

“Current measures announced by the government don’t go far enough. Only six per cent of people across the region think the energy rebate will make a significant difference to their ability to pay their energy bill from October. If the government doesn’t at least increase benefits to match the current rate of inflation, many more households will be pushed to crisis point.”