Local NHS trust in the running for three top healthcare awards

Three life-changing initiatives to improve care for patients at the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust are through to the finals of the top NHS awards in the country.

All three will go to the HSJ Awards 2019 in November in London which recognise outstanding contribution to healthcare.

The three are:



- Day-case digital knee replacement surgery where some patients can have their operation and be discharged within 24 hours. Rehabilitation therapists can now monitor patients’ progress in their homes via wearable technology. This is a sensor worn by the patient during their rehabilitation which allows the team to remotely monitor our patient’s progress and allows the team to give help in their recovery when and if they need it. Category - Digitising Patient Services Initiative.

- Project 20:20 Transforming Outpatient Services is developing new ways of providing outpatient care which is responsive to individual patient needs. Working with patients, GP’s, community and hospital services, it aims to provide a service that lets patients access care in a different way. This includes telephone appointments, video consultations, and one stop clinics which allow same day tests and reduce the number of appointments attended. Category – Acute of Specialist Services Redesign Initiative.

- The Acute Floor at Calderdale Royal Hospital – the merger of former acute unit and short stay ward has been a big success with benefits for patients providing continuity of care throughout their stay. Category – Acute of Specialist Services Redesign Initiative.

The Trust’s Chairman, Philip Lewer, said: “To get to the HSJ finals is an honour for any healthcare provider. To have three teams there is a tremendous achievement. Our teams are always trying to enhance the ways we can improve the care we can offer our patients and it is fabulous to see this recognised at such a high level and a great testament to my dedicated colleagues.”