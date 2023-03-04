Calderdale Council’s Cabinet has agreed to recommend the Local Plan and, if adopted at a meeting of full council on March 22, it will shape where around 10,000 new homes, and businesses might be built over the next decade.

Deputy Leader of the Council, Coun Jane Scullion said the Local Plan had to address three issues Calderdale faced – stagnation, demand for homes and the climate emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also stressed that applications for any site on which the plan indicates new homes might be built will have to go through, and be tested by, the planning application process.

Calderdale Councillor Jane Scullion at Halifax Town Hall

Census returns showed Calderdale’s population is getting older and in terms of numbers stagnant, she said.

“If we don’t have a Local Plan with sustainable employment and housing sites within it, then we will gradually see our village schools closing as their simply won’t be enough children to fill them, there won’t be enough jobs for our children and they’ll have to move away, and our shops will struggle,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Scullion said the local housing association reported having 7,251 eligible people in need of homes and that was just the waiting list – additionally there were people in overcrowded homes or unsuitable housing who were not on the list, all indicating more homes were needed.

The plan offered the opportunity to build new housing, especially in two proposed garden suburbs near Brighouse – with 3,000 proposed new homes – which are more energy efficient, she said.

Despite the historical appeal of Calderdale’s old mills, there was also need for sites where new business premises fit for purpose could be built, Coun Scullion told colleagues.

Non-Cabinet councillors were not allowed to speak at the meeting but a full debate is expected when all councillors consider the recommendation at the March meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad