Local RSPCA appeal for foster home for rescue pup Melon

Local RSPCA in search of calm foster home for 1 year old rescue dog Melon.

Earlier this year, the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford branch shared the story of Melon & Mango, two young puppies who arrived in their care after being found abandoned at a property in West Yorkshire. Claire Kendall Animal Centre Manager said "When these poor girls came through our doors, they were shockingly covered in urine, faeces and clearly suffering from a long and painful list of ailments. Even through their nervousness and suffering, these little fighters still managed to give our team a very gentle tail wag and our team worked tirelessly to help them"

"The transformation in both the girls has been incredible but it's been a very long road to recovery. Fortunately, Mango has since found her forever home but sadly Melon is still waiting."

After multiple surgeries to fix Melon's Entropia (a painful condition causing the eyelashes to grow into the eye), a long stint recovering from a prolapse and lots more ongoing treatment due to her growth being stunted at such a young age - Melon has remained in the branch’s care unable to be adopted until she reaches full health.

Melon now - happy and healthy after months of rehabiliation at the RSPCA HHB

The local and self-funded RSPCA Centre urgently need to find a calm and caring foster home, to help speed up Melon's recovery process and would love to hear from anyone who could help with their appeal.

Claire Kendall: "Although Melon is very nearly back to good health, she is suffering from a condition called Panosteitis - which roughly translates to doggy growing pains! After receiving veterinary advice, we expect this to continue for the next 4/5 months, so a caring, calm foster home is exactly what she needs to support her through this period. She adores people and is very loving and intelligent! We provide everything for our fosterers - from food to bedding to medication, all we need is a loving home and a caring person"

Melon's foster home will need to have no other pets, she is friendly with other dogs but she needs to rest and stay as calm as possible over the coming months. She could live with children who are used to larger dogs but they would also need to be calm around her, to ensure a full recovery. A garden will be required for toileting but this doesn't need to be enclosed as she can't be off lead. Melon can be left for short periods but will need a loving human around most of the day.

If you think you could offer Melon the temporary home she so desperately needs, you can contact the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford team at [email protected] or call 01422 365628. Alternatively, visit the branches website to fill in a foster application form - www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk.

Melon on her first day at the Centre after just being rescued.

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch are a self-funding branch of the National RSPCA, responsible for raising money locally to support our animal welfare work. Our main aim is to rehabilitate unwanted, abandoned and abused animals and find them loving, permanent homes. This year we have already successfully rehomed 124 animals and continue to rehome more but we rely on public donations and the generosity of our local community to keep the doors of our animal centre open.