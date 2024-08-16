Local RSPCA's virtual cat show now open for entries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch are calling all cat owners to take part in their Virtual Cat Show, launched on August 8 – (National Cat Day) until August 22.

The show has ten categories to enter - with something suitable for moggies of all ages and breeds, with finalists taking home an official RSPCA rosette and prizes for all 1st prize winners too.

Classes in the show include ‘Cutest Kitten’, ‘Grumpiest Cat’ and ‘Best Rescue Cat’. The local and self-funded RSPCA rehoming centre are encouraging supporters to enter and tune in to their live show on August 29 (streamed on Facebook and Instagram), where they will be announcing the winners live from their Animal Centre! The show will not only give viewers the chance to meet the cats in their care, hear some heart-warming rehoming stories but also crown the winners of each category too.

The Virtual Cat Show can be entered until August 22 via the charity’s website: www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/virtual-cat-show-2024/ and all funds raised from this event, will go support the Wade Street Centre in Halifax and the all of the animals currently in their care.

Douglas at the RSPCA HHB

All funds raised will go directly to the Wade Street Animal Centre, helping kittens like Pork Chop and cats like Douglas find loving new forever families!

Marketing & Communications Officer for the branch, Fay Gibbons says “We love our annual Virtual Cat Show! It’s something fun, unique and it’s so easy to enter from the comfort of your home! It also gives our cat-owning supporters the chance to show off their beautiful companions and celebrate how amazing cats really are. We’ve got prizes for the 1st place winners of each class and loads of fun planned for the live-stream show, you don’t want to miss out on this!”

Entry is just £2 per photo and takes just moments to enter via the RSPCA website. To find out more/enter visit: www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/virtual-cat-show-2024/

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch are a self-funding branch of the National RSPCA, responsible for raising money locally to support our animal welfare work. This year the branch has rehomed over 250 animals. Our main aim is to rehabilitate unwanted, abandoned and abused animals and find them loving, permanent homes. We rely on public donations and the generosity of our local community to keep the doors of our animal centre open.