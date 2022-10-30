'Lock up your doors' warning to landlords as Hebden Bridge squatters ordered to leave town's former greengrocers

According to the group’s Facebook page, they have been given until then before they must leave the building on Bridge Gate – but will not have to pay any court costs.

The group, who call themselves Hebden Bridge Disinfo Squat and have been in the premises since July, have vowed to host events until they have to go.

They have also issued a warning to other owners of disused buildings: “Landowners be warned, you best lock your doors. Disinfo will be back again.”

They added their thanks to people who have supported them.

"Come eviction, we will have been squatting for 110 days, having built a wonderful community following and having held an uncountable number of events and considerably less windows,” they said.

The group told the Courier soon after moving in that they had created an "autonomous community squat".

They said at the time: “Hebden Bridge has a rich history of squatting, which has been a foundation of the community.

The squatters took over what used to be a greengrocers on Bridge Gate in Hebden Bridge

"We want to revive and continue this tradition, and we are committed to continuing this project beyond this building.

"This is a legal occupation and we are well within our rights, as anybody is, to occupy a disused commercial building and turn it into something useful.

"In a world where everything has a price and gentrification ravages our communities, we want to create a space that is as free and as accessible as possible, for as long as possible."

The building is owned by Royds Catering Services who also own what used to be The Pennine Wine and Cheese Co, at 8 Bridge Gate - next door to the old greengrocers.

A spokesperson said the firm was keen to move ahead with merging the two spaces but had been delayed by the long process of gaining planning permission.

Landlords can apply for an Interim Possession Order (IPO) to remove squatters.

If an IPO is granted, squatters can be sent to prison if they fail to leave a property within 24 hours or re-enter a property within 12 months.