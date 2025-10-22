Long-serving council staff receive recognition at Halifax Town Hall

Nine Calderdale Council employees serving for a combined total of over 200 years have been recognised at the Long Service Awards at Halifax Town Hall.

The Council event on Tuesday, October 7 celebrated staff who have worked there for 25 years or more.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Steven Leigh, hosted the ceremony, joined by the leader of the council, cabinet members, the chief executive and members of the leadership team.

The long-serving staff received their recognition awards from the Mayor, and stories were told about their varied roles – from transport to social work – all having an impact on Calderdale people’s lives.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Steven Leigh, said: “Congratulations to all the employees receiving their long service awards. Giving 25-plus years of service to Calderdale is a wonderful achievement.

“In my role as Mayor, I see every day the impact that Council and community services have on local people. It was an honour to hear the long-serving employees’ stories and to thank them in person.”

Robin Tuddenham, Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive, added: “All nine staff members should feel really proud for devoting their working life to public services, and for how well they’ve adapted to all the changes that have made this a very different council from the one they started at 25 years ago.

“But what has stayed the same is the dedication of Council employees to make Calderdale a better place for everyone, and this was loud and clear in every employee’s story at the Long Service Awards. They are a true reflection of the Vision 34 for Calderdale, which is about being kind and welcoming and giving people hope and opportunity.”

Staff receiving their awards for long service included:

Amanda Jackson – Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Specialist Officer

After beginning 26 years ago by helping very young children with their SEND needs, Amanda now supports over 150 children a year, from the early stages of their learning and development, right through to their journey into school years. Her expertise and drive help to make sure children have the right support, in the right place and at the right time. Amanda has changed the lives of so many young children and their families, as well as her colleagues by inspiring them through training and coaching.

Mary Farrar - Corporate Lead for Transportation

Mary started her career with Calderdale Council in the year 2000 in the Road Safety Team, and played a significant influencing role in getting the yellow school bus concept introduced. Mary has always been a champion of active travel, pushing investment in cycling and walking. Mary has also championed the electrification of the Calder Valley Rail Line and has successfully led the Council’s lobbying efforts, gaining much-needed investment. Mary loves the outdoors and is a keen cyclist.

Nikki Kirton - Social Worker

In 1997, Nikki first started working with older people as a Care Assistant. She later moved to caring for children and young people and has provided support in several children’s homes. She has always been passionate about ensuring young people’s voices are heard. During her time in children’s residential care, she was able to undertake further study and gained qualifications in professional counselling. Nikki volunteered at Calderdale WomenCentre as a counsellor and was successful in psychotherapeutic (talking) therapies. In 2019, Nikki successfully applied for an Apprentice in Social Work position, which enabled her to gain a social work degree whilst working for the Council, and in 2022 she became a Newly Qualified Social Worker. She has recently gone back to her roots as a social worker for adults. Nikki is an excellent team player and the first to put herself forward when an urgent task is needed, even if it means finishing work outside of normal hours – showing her motivation to look after people’s safety and wellbeing.

Andy Foster - IT Officer, Field Support

Andy started out as an ICT Technician in 2000, supporting schools and the Council’s children and young people department. One of Andy’s early and most memorable tasks involved upgrading school information systems using floppy disks - a far cry from today’s remote support. Andy has held his current role of IT Officer, supporting the whole Council, since 2003. Andy enjoys exploring the great outdoors, finding joy in nature through cycling or walking, and likes Caribbean cuisine.

Other long serving staff, who also received recognition for their dedicated work, are as follows:

Sharon Graham - Residential Service Worker for Adult Services and Wellbeing

Lynsey Hartley - Commissioning Officer for Adult Services and Wellbeing

Dean Lister - Commissioning Officer for Adult Services and Wellbeing

Scott Rawlinson - ICT Projects and Systems Team Leader

Peter Stubbs - Transport Policy and Strategy Manager